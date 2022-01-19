Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

