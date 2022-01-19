Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report sales of $104.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.00. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

