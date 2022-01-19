Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

