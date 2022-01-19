Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Fortive reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.