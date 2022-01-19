Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

GAN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,575. GAN has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

