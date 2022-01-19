Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $16.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.22 million, with estimates ranging from $61.87 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

