Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

