Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.70

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BBVA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 4,046,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,135. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

