Analysts Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT at $15.50

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EOLS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

