Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $102.19

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.19.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $102.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.