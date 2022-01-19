Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 349.33

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.77).

Several research firms have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,856,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.83. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($5.02).

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.