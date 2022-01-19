Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.