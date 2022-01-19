Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Price Target at €218.25

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €220.83 ($250.95).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €3.85 ($4.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €197.55 ($224.49). 288,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €195.22.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

