Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT at $68.20

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

