Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $28.17

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

STWD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 3,057,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

