Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.13

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLYYF opened at $3.23 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

