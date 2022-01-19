Analyzing AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AG&E and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $259.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than AG&E.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AG&E and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.59 $949.00 million $7.23 33.95

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

