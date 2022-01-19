Analyzing ALJ Regional (ALJJ) & Its Peers

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ALJ Regional to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALJ Regional and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional Competitors 1218 6115 11363 328 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.65%. Given ALJ Regional’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALJ Regional has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million -$4.64 million -15.73 ALJ Regional Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 4.84

ALJ Regional’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.03% -28.10% -1.77% ALJ Regional Competitors -18.64% -52.86% 2.58%

Summary

ALJ Regional rivals beat ALJ Regional on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.