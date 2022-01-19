Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.