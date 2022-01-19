Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
