AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.