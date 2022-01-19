Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,034. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
