Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,034. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

