ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ANSYS by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.41 and a 200-day moving average of $372.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.