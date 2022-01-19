Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AON stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.36. 16,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

