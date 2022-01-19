APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of APi Group worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE APG opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.