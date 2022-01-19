Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of AFT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $16.97.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.