Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AFT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

