Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AIF stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Separately, upped their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

