AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $5.32 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $5.32 million and $712,730.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 234.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,892,635 coins and its circulating supply is 243,892,634 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

