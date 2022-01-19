Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 41,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

