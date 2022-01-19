Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.33

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.33 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 21.01 ($0.29). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31), with a volume of 238,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of £14.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.24.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.