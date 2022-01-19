Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APR. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE APR remained flat at $$37.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $76,517.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,338 shares of company stock worth $11,842,876 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

