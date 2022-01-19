Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller Purchases 17,700 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.