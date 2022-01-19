Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Louise Maxwell Barton Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Louise Maxwell Barton acquired 15,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($15,349.98).

ARC opened at GBX 76 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.56. Arcontech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

