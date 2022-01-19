Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Louise Maxwell Barton Acquires 15,000 Shares

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Louise Maxwell Barton acquired 15,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($15,349.98).
ARC opened at GBX 76 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.56. Arcontech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Arcontech Group Company Profile
