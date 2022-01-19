Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

