Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) will announce $64.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $61.78 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $229.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.21 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $301.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.
ARIS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,077. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.89.
