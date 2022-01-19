Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

