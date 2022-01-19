Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,526 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Chegg worth $526,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

