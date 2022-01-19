Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,816,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.84% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $625,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 309.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.