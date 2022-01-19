Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.24 Billion Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,240,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after acquiring an additional 394,113 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,486,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

