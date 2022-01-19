Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,699 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $365,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,477.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,686.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,772.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.