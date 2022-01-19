ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,850.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,742.50.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

