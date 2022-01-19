ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $3,630.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,630.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. ASOS has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

