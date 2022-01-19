Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,784,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,671,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

