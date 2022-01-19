Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY remained flat at $$10.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.