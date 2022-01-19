Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Assurant by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.