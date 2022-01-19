Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 296,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Astrea Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

