ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLLF. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.