Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ATCX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 87,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,093. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.