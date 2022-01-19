Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,114. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

