ATOMVEST Ltd Sells 18,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ATOMVEST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 19.6% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ATOMVEST Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

