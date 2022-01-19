Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.37

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$14.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 19,765 shares.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$617.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.37.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

